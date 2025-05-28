Hybrid-electric UAS from General Atomics gets $99.3 million USAF contract nod

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image/Freepik POWAY, Calif. General Atomics won a $99.3 million contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for work on what it calls a “hybrid-electric propulsion ducted fan next-generation intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/strike unmanned aerial system,” which it calls GHOST.

According to the contract announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the agreement calls for General Atomics to advance development of hybrid-electric ducted fan next-generation intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR)/strike unmanned aerial system (UAS) to provide capabilities across a spectrum of contested environments.

Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 26, 2028.