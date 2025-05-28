Military Embedded Systems

Hybrid-electric UAS from General Atomics gets $99.3 million USAF contract nod

May 28, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

POWAY, Calif. General Atomics won a $99.3 million contract with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) for work on what it calls a “hybrid-electric propulsion ducted fan next-generation intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance/strike unmanned aerial system,” which it calls GHOST. 

According to the contract announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), the agreement calls for General Atomics to advance development of hybrid-electric ducted fan next-generation intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR)/strike unmanned aerial system (UAS) to provide capabilities across a spectrum of contested environments.

Work will be performed at Poway, California, and is expected to be completed by Aug. 26, 2028.

Featured Companies

General Atomics

3550 General Atomics Court
San Diego, CA 92121-1122
Website
[email protected]
(858) 455-4000

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Website

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Website
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Avionics
