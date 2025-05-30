Leidos acquires AI-enabled cyber capabilities company Kudu Dynamics

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kudu

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos acquired Kudu Dynamics to strengthen its portfolio of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven cyber capabilities supporting defense, intelligence, and homeland security operations, the company announced in a statement.

The acquisition, valued at approximately $300 million and finalized on May 23, is aimed at advancing Leidos’ development of AI-enabled technologies for offensive cyber operations, electromagnetic spectrum activities, and vulnerability research, the statement reads.

Founded in 2013, Kudu Dynamics has supported multiple Department of Defense programs with expertise in automated targeting, hardware reverse engineering, and the development of non-kinetic effects. The company’s technologies are expected to complement Leidos’ existing cyber offerings that focus on automating vulnerability detection, evading adversary defenses, and neutralizing attacker advantages, according to the statement.

This transaction marks Leidos’ first acquisition in over two years and aligns with the company’s NorthStar 2030 strategy, which identifies cyber capability expansion as a key growth area, the company says.