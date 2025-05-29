Rad-hard GaN transistor family launched by Infineon Technologies

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Infineon Technologies MUNICH. Infineon Technologies announced the first of a new family of radiation-hardened (rad-hard) gallium nitride (GaN) transistors, aimed at use in harsh space environments.

According to the company's announcement, the new product is the first in-house manufactured GaN transistor to earn the highest quality certification of reliability assigned by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to the Joint Army Navy Space (JANS) Specification MIL-PRF-19500/794.

The new rad-hard GaN high electron mobility transistor (HEMT) devices are engineered for mission-critical applications required in on-orbit space vehicles, manned space exploration, and deep space probes, the company stated in the announcement.

Infineon detailed the first three product variations in the new rad-hard GaN transistor line: 100 V, 52 A devices featuring an industry-leading (R DS(on ) (drain source on resistance) of 4 mΩ (typical) and total gate charge (Qg) of 8.8 nC (typical). The transistors -- encased in robust hermetically sealed ceramic surface-mount packages -- are single-event effect (SEE) hardened up to LET (GaN) = 70 MeV.cm2/mg (Au ion). Two of the devices are not JANS certified and are screened to a total ionizing dose (TID) of 100 krad and 500 krad; the third device, screened to 500 krad TID, is qualified to the rigorous JANS specification MIL-PRF-19500/794.

Chris Opoczynski, Senior Vice President and General Manager HiRel, at Infineon, said of the GaN transistor line launch: “The Infineon team continues to push the limits of power design with our new GaN transistor line. This milestone brings the next-generation of high-reliability power solutions for mission-critical defense and space applications that utilize the superior material properties of wide bandgap semiconductors to customers serving the growing aerospace market.”