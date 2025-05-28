Silvus Technologies to be acquired by Motorola Solutions

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

CHICAGO. Motorola Solutions announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silvus Technologies, Inc. -- a Los Angeles-based provider of mission-critical mobile ad-hoc networks (MANETs) -- for $4.4 billion in up-front consideration.

The Motorola announcement describes Silvus Technologies as a company that designs and develops software-defined MANET technology that enables highly secure data, video, and voice communications without the need for fixed infrastructure for a wide range of industries including autonomous systems manufacturers, the military, and law enforcement.

The Silvus technology -- designed to support frontline operations in the most challenging and contested environments -- mesh devices to enable continuous mobility for such bandwidth-intensive technologies as video, sensors, and uncrewed systems.

Motorola states that the acquisition is expected to close in Q3 or Q4 of 2025, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals.