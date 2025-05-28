Military Embedded Systems

Silvus Technologies to be acquired by Motorola Solutions

News

May 28, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Silvus Technologies to be acquired by Motorola Solutions

CHICAGO. Motorola Solutions announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silvus Technologies, Inc. -- a Los Angeles-based provider of mission-critical mobile ad-hoc networks (MANETs) -- for $4.4 billion in up-front consideration.  

The Motorola announcement describes Silvus Technologies as a company that designs and develops software-defined MANET technology that enables highly secure data, video, and voice communications without the need for fixed infrastructure for a wide range of industries including autonomous systems manufacturers, the military, and law enforcement. 

The Silvus technology -- designed to support frontline operations in the most challenging and contested environments -- mesh devices to enable continuous mobility for such bandwidth-intensive technologies as video, sensors, and uncrewed systems. 

Motorola states that the acquisition is expected to close in Q3 or Q4 of 2025, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Featured Companies

Silvus Technologies

10990 Wilshire Blvd., Suite #1600
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Website
[email protected]

Motorola

Categories
Comms - Communications
Unmanned
Stock image/Freepik
News
Hybrid-electric UAS from General Atomics gets $99.3 million USAF contract nod

May 28, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Graphic courtesy Amphenol
Press Release
Amphenol Printed Circuits Brings Its Boards to the 2025 IMS

May 28, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via UK Ministry of Defence
News
AI systems tested across domains in UK’s largest defense trial

May 27, 2025

More A.I.
Comms
News
Silvus Technologies to be acquired by Motorola Solutions

May 28, 2025

More Comms