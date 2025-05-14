Military Embedded Systems

Space laser communications terminal to be developed by Viasat for U.S. Space Force

News

May 14, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Space laser communications terminal to be developed by Viasat for U.S. Space Force
Image via Viasat

CARLSBAD, California. The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has tasked Viasat to continue development and testing of a space-based optical laser terminal as part of Phase 2 of the Enterprise Space Terminal (EST) program, the company announced in a statement.

The Phase 2 award, issued through the Space Enterprise Consortium under an Other Transaction Agreement (OTA), will support Viasat’s efforts to mature the design and build a prototype of its Free Space Optical (FSO) communications terminal, the statement reads.

According to the company, the FSO terminal is intended to enable secure, high-throughput crosslink communications between satellites across multiple orbits. The solution is being designed to meet size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C) requirements for proliferated on-orbit systems, with a focus on interoperability and integration into future space mesh networks.

The EST program is part of a broader U.S. Space Force strategy to develop a resilient Space Data Network using optical crosslinks to improve real-time data exchange in contested environments, the company says.

Featured Companies

ViaSat

6155 El Camino Real
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Website
Categories
Comms - Satellites
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Story
The year digitalization and heightened cybersecurity change the course of defense operations

May 08, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Stock image
News
Uncrewed surface vessel line added to Red Cat’s drone portfolio

May 14, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Patria Group
News
AI-enabled comms platform to be helmed by Patria Group and other EU companies

May 12, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Product
Moving beyond the label: How U.S. defense can successfully adapt the Cyber Trust Mark Program

May 08, 2025

More Cyber