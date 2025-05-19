Radio communications upgrade underway for Brazilian airspace operations

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Indra

MADRID, Spain. Indra won a contract to modernize Brazil’s national ground-to-air communications infrastructure, providing over 800 new radios to the Brazilian Air Force’s Department of Airspace Control (DECEA), the company announced in a statement.

The contract, issued through the Airspace Control System Implementation Commission (CISCEA), calls for the deployment of Indra's Park Air T6 radio systems across Brazil’s air traffic and defense network. These radios will support secure voice and data transmission across the country’s more than 22 million square kilometers of controlled airspace, the statement reads.

The Park Air T6 radios are designed for scalability and include features such as simultaneous call transmission and IP-based communications, the company says. Indra adds that the systems aim to improve communication efficiency between pilots, air traffic controllers, and defense personnel while reducing power consumption and environmental impact.

Indra has supplied radio systems to Brazil for more than two decades and continues to work on regional airspace modernization projects, including efforts to standardize and integrate air traffic control systems in Central America, the statement adds.