A-29 Super Tucano aircraft delivered to Uruguayan Air Force by Embraer

News

February 19, 2026

Image via Embraer

GAVIÃO PEIXOTO, Brazil. Embraer has delivered the first two A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to the Uruguayan Air Force as part of a fleet renewal program intended to expand missions that include airspace and border protection, the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft delivery follows a contract signed in late 2024, the statement reads. Embraer says the agreement also covers mission equipment, integrated logistics services, and a flight simulator to support operations and training, according to the statement.

Embraer describes the A-29 as a multi-mission aircraft used for roles that include advanced pilot training, close air support, air patrol, air interdiction, and armed intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, the company says. The company also lists border surveillance, escort missions, and countering drones among intended uses, the statement adds.

Embraer says the A-29 fleet has been selected by 22 air forces and has accumulated more than 600,000 flight hours, according to the statement.

