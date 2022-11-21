Avionics upgrades for U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters to be implemented by KBR

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HOUSTON, Texas. KBR has received a $156.7 million task order to make enhancements to the U.S. Army's fleet of UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, including a digital glass cockpit and improvements to the avionics architecture, the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, KBR will work with Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Army's Program Executive Office (PEO) Aviation, Utility Helicopter Project Office (UHPO) to "develop recommendations and technical solutions for the UHPO and its international partners to increase availability, improve reliability, and reduce the support costs for the UH-60V," the statement reads.

The five-year contract will involve technological advancements to aging UH-60A and L fleets to turn them into the UH-60V model, which includes "an upgraded digital glass cockpit, certified GPS RNAV database and advanced flight planning and mission capability," the statement adds.

Upgrades and improvements will be made to the avionics architecture, flight controls, fuel system, electrical system, airframe, drive train, and rotor system, the statement reads.