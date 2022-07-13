C-130J autonomy project to be pursued by US Air Force

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

A C-130J assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing sits on the flightline at Yokota Air Base, Japan. (US government photo)

BOSTON, Massachusetts. Autonomous flight technology company Merlin Labs announced a partnership with the U.S. Air Force to bring autonomy to the service's fleet of C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

The company said it will use technology already employed in civilian applications to enhance safety and operational flexibility for the C-130J fleet.

The Air Force currently has an active fleet of 145 C-130 aircraft. In addition, there are 181 C-130s used in the Air National Guard, and 102 in the Air Force Reserve.