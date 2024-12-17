Advanced communication systems to be provided to Israel by Elbit Systems

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Elbit Systems

TEL AVIV, Israel. Elbit Systems won a $130 million contract from the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) to supply advanced communication systems to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the IMOD announced in a statement.

The contracts cover thousands of systems from Elbit’s software-defined radio (SDR) family, satellite communication solutions, and data-links for autonomous platforms, the statement reads. The agreement also includes the expansion of regional maintenance centers operating 24/7 to support IDF combat forces.

Over the past year, the IMOD, in collaboration with Elbit Systems and the IDF, has developed secure and encrypted communications, the statement adds. This procurement is part of a strategic initiative to enhance manufacturing independence within Israeli industries and expand local production capabilities to meet current and future IDF needs.

The systems are intended to improve multi-domain connectivity, situational awareness, and operational adaptability in complex battlefield environments, the company says.