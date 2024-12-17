Uncrewed R&D, technology development contract signed by KBR and NAVAIR

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HOUSTON, Tex. Technology and engineering company KBR announced that it won a task order worth an estimated $88 million from the U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) to promote rapid prototyping of new technologies into uncrewed aviation platforms and systems.

According to the announcement of the task order -- which is administered under the U.S. Department of Defense Information Analysis Center's (DoD IAC) multiple-award contract (MAC) vehicle -- KBR will undertake rapid prototyping of new technologies into uncrewed aviation platforms and systems, demonstrate the new technologies in representative and realistic environments, and integrate the new technologies into existing platforms.

The DoD IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774 Enterprise Sourcing Squadron as an attempt to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the Defense Technical Information Center (DTIC) repository and also for the research and development and science and technology community.

Work under the KBR/NAVAIR contract will take place over a period of five years, primarily located at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.