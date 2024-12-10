IT services contract with Akima signed by U.S. Indo-Pacific command

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Akima HERNDON, Va. Government IT provider Akima announced that its subsidiary, Akima Systems Engineering (ASE), won a contract with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) to modernize national-security IT and communications infrastructure. The contract has a total value of as much as $55 million and has a five-year period of performance if all options are exercised.

Under the terms of the contract, USINDOPACOM will work with ASE to enhance its Common Computing Environment (CCE) through emerging communication and IT technology, encompassing infrastructure services including systems engineering, network and telecommunications management, information protection, cybersecurity and cyberdefense, application development, electronic key management, and project and information management.

"Akima Systems Engineering is committed to enhancing and modernizing the defense communications infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific theater, recognizing our crucial duty to protect national security using emerging IT and communications technology," stated Duncan Greene, President of Akima's Mission Systems, Engineering & Technology Group.

USINDOPACOM is headquartered at Hawaii's Camp H. M. Smith, from which it oversees a vast area of responsibility stretching from the U.S. west coast to India and from Antarctica to the North Pole; with such a large area of concern, its mission relies on secure, reliable, and resilient voice, data, and video communications systems.