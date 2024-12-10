Military Embedded Systems

IT services contract with Akima signed by U.S. Indo-Pacific command

December 10, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Graphic courtesy Akima

HERNDON, Va. Government IT provider Akima announced that its subsidiary, Akima Systems Engineering (ASE), won a contract with the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) to modernize national-security IT and communications infrastructure. The contract has a total value of as much as $55 million and has a five-year period of performance if all options are exercised.

Under the terms of the contract, USINDOPACOM will work with ASE to enhance its Common Computing Environment (CCE) through emerging communication and IT technology, encompassing infrastructure services including systems engineering, network and telecommunications management, information protection, cybersecurity and cyberdefense, application development, electronic key management, and project and information management.

