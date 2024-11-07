Military Embedded Systems

Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

News

November 07, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy RTX

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. RTX's BBN Technologies unit won a contract to support the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) Compartmentalization and Privilege Management (CPM) program, which seeks to harden cybesecurity for legacy computing systems. 

Under the terms of the DARPA contract, BBN Technologies is tasked with developing tools to enhance cyber resilience by automatically subdividing software systems into smaller, secure compartments, preventing initial breaches from escalating into successful cyberattacks while maintaining system efficiency.

RTX reports that under the CPM program, BBN is developing the Analysis and Restructuring for Containment (ARC) tool to thwart unauthorized privilege escalations and lateral movements within software systems. According to the RTX announcement, ARC will be engineered to automatically analyze large code bases and construct smaller, secure compartments. The tool intends to ensure that only the minimum access necessary is granted for code to execute, which then will greatly limit the scope of potential damage in the event of a successful infiltration of the software.

A U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report states that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has experienced more than 12,000 cyber incidents since 2015, says the RTX announcement. Such incidents -- with the most common being a hacker gaining access to a system and then taking advantage of coding errors that allow them to escalate their system privileges to gain access to sensitive data or to take control of the system -- threaten personal privacy as well as national security.

The ARC team -- led by BBN and including personnel from Northwestern University, George Washington University and Kestrel Institute -- will conduct work in Cambridge, Massachusetts; Evanston, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; and Palo Alto, California.

Featured Companies

U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

675 North Randolph Street
Arlington, VA 22203-2114
Website

RTX

Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Royal Danish Airforce
News
3D-Audio system contract won by Terma for U.S. Air Force F-16s

November 07, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Honeywell
News
Auxiliary power unit, generator to be provided for Chinook fleet by Honeywell

November 06, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
Sponsored Story
PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: VersaLogic’s Sabertooth AI embedded computer

October 28, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
News
EMI connectors for Abrams tanks to be supplied by Mobix Labs

November 04, 2024

More Comms