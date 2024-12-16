Military Embedded Systems

Sea Giraffe 1X radar systems to be provided to Swedish Navy by Saab

December 16, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab won a SEK 340 million order from the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the delivery of Sea Giraffe 1X radar systems for the Swedish Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The order includes multiple configurations of the Sea Giraffe 1X, intended for both training purposes and installation on surface vessels. Deliveries are scheduled between 2024 and 2026.

The company describes Sea Giraffe 1X as a software-defined naval radar capable of detecting, tracking, and classifying aerial and surface threats, including drones. The system is designed for use on various platforms, ranging from smaller ships to autonomous vessels, and can be updated to address evolving threats, the statement reads.

