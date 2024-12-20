Military Embedded Systems

IT system integration for German Bundeswehr vehicles to be provided by Rheinmetall, blackned

December 20, 2024

Dan Taylor

IT system integration for German Bundeswehr vehicles to be provided by Rheinmetall, blackned
BERLIN, Germany. Rheinmetall and partner blackned won a €1.2 billion contract for IT system integration within the German Bundeswehr’s "Digitalization of Land-Based Operations" (D-LBO) program, the companies announced in a statement.

The procurement contract, signed by the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw) and the ISI working group, involves integrating IT systems across more than 10,000 combat and support vehicles by 2030. Rheinmetall’s share of the contract is valued at approximately €730 million, while blackned’s portion is €470 million, the statement reads. Airbus Defence and Space GmbH will also contribute as a subcontractor.

The D-LBO program aims to modernize the Bundeswehr's land forces by enhancing connectivity between vehicles, soldiers, sensors, and effectors. Real-time information exchange is expected to improve operational capabilities and interoperability, particularly within NATO frameworks, according to the statement.

The contract covers up to 10 years of work, including the installation of digital radio and command systems into a standardized IT system. Configuration control will be managed by BWI GmbH, the Bundeswehr's IT office.

