ISR demonstrator from Lockheed Martin ready to launch in 2025

News

December 09, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Image courtesy Lockheed Martin

LITTLETON, Colo. Lockheed Martin’s newest technology demonstrator -- an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) spacecraft with a mission to prove specialized sensing and communications capabilities on orbit -- is is now ready for launch in 2025 aboard a Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket. 

The craft -- which Lockheed Martin calls the TacSat or Tactical Satelllite -- will participate in exercises during 2025 that highlight cross-domain kill-web connectivity. According to the announcement from Lockheed Martin, TacSat will host an already-built and proven Lockheed Martin infrared sensor on board that brings previously developed technology to space for the first time; the sensor, say company officials, produces high quality imagery and can interface with federated Battle Management Command & Control (BMC2) combat systems to provide joint forces with a comprehensive view of threats.

The satellite will also carry Lockheed Martin’s first 5G.MIL payload on orbit, which the company says enables cellular-like networking for military space assets, making satellite constellations more resilient, and helps enable seamless connectivity with tools in the air, at sea, and on land.

The bigger picture in all this, say company officials, is the demonstrator's role in bringing about space-enhanced Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2), which will enable the global connection of U.S. and allied military assets. Once operational on orbit, Lockheed Martin notes that TacSat will be available for customer exercises, including learning endeavors related to Find, Fix, Track, Target, Engage, Assess (F2T2EA) missions.

