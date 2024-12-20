F-16 sustainment contract won by Leidos

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air National Guard photo

RESTON, Virginia. Leidos won a $987 million contract to provide engineering and sustainment services for Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers of the U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Fighting Falcon, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in support of the F-16 System Program Office, spans a 10-year period of performance and includes post-production support for the F-16 weapon system, the statement reads. Leidos will employ its Web Based Management System to enable real-time tracking of repair assets, improve technical support resolution, and address challenges related to diminishing manufacturing sources and material shortages, the company says.

The F-16, used by more than 25 nations, supports a global fleet of approximately 2,200 active aircraft, the statement adds. This contract is intended to enhance the sustainment and interoperability of these aircraft across allied forces.