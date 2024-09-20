Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) won a $299 million contract to continue supporting the Pentagon's network infrastructure, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, awarded by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) through the Joint Service Provider Enterprise Transport Management-Next Generation (JSP ETM-NG) program, includes a one-year base period with two additional six-month options, the statement reads.

GDIT will be responsible for operating and maintaining the network infrastructure for the Pentagon and the National Capital Region, which serves over 55,000 users. The company will also work on optimizing the IT environment to enhance the speed, security, and reliability of the network, the statement says.