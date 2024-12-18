Military Embedded Systems

GAO upholds $990 million Switchblade systems contract award

December 18, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Aerovironment

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) denied a protest against the U.S. Army’s sole-source award of a $990 million contract for Aerovironment’s Switchblade systems, the company announced in a statement.

The protest, filed on Sept. 6, challenged the Army’s procurement process, which the GAO determined adhered to operational and regulatory standards. The contract supports the Army's acquisition of Switchblade systems, a combat-deployed loitering munition, the statement reads.

The decision allows AV to continue meeting the requirements of the contract for Switchblade systems, the company states.

