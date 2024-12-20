NASAMS air defense systems to be provided to Norway by Kongsberg

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. Kongsberg won a NOK 2.7 billion contract from the Norwegian government to acquire additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS), the company announced in a statement.

The agreement with the Norwegian Defence Material Agency includes new multi-missile canister launchers and Fire Distribution Centers, which will replace equipment previously donated to Ukraine and bolster Norway's air defense capabilities. The order follows an earlier investment announced in June, which included options for further acquisitions that have now been exercised, the statement reads.

NASAMS, developed by Kongsberg and Raytheon in the 1990s, is a modular air defense system used by 13 nations. The system’s open architecture allows for updates and adaptations to address evolving threats, ensuring its operational flexibility, according to the statement.

KONGSBERG has expanded its production capacity and reinforced its partnerships with Norwegian and international suppliers to support this and other defense initiatives, the company adds.