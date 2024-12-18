OneWeb low Earth orbit constellation extension to be built by Airbus

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Eutelsat

TOULOUSE, France. Airbus Defence and Space won a contract from Eutelsat to manufacture 100 satellites as part of the extension of the OneWeb low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation, the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Airbus will deliver the satellites by the end of 2026 to enhance service continuity and features for current and future customers, the statement reads. Airbus has previously produced all satellites in the existing OneWeb fleet.

The new satellites will include key upgrades such as 5G integration and compatibility with Europe’s planned IRIS2 multi-orbit constellation, which is set to become operational in 2030, the company says. Eutelsat, one of the main operators of IRIS2, will use these satellites to meet increasing demand for LEO capacity, the statement adds.

Production of the 100 satellites will take place at Airbus’s facility in Toulouse, with work beginning in 2026, the statement concludes.