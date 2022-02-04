Military Embedded Systems

CAE-led team to develop mission training system for RAAF

News

February 04, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

CAE photo.

CHANTILLY, Va. CAE announced that CAE Australia Pty Ltd. has signed a teaming agreement with Nova Systems to join Team AUStringer, which will respond to the Project AIR 5428 Phase 3 Aviation Mission Training System solicitation for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Under terms of the teaming agreement, Nova Systems officials claim the company will support the CAE-led Team AUStringer with professional and engineering services, including leveraging Nova Systems’ experience with the AIR 5428 Phase 1 program.

The company announcement outlined that the Aviation Mission Training System (AMTS) will be utilized to train the RAAF’s mission aviators, including electronic warfare officers, maritime patrol and response officers, air battle managers, air traffic controllers, and other mission specialists. 

The AMTS, to be deployed at the Air Academy located at RAAF Base East Sale in Victoria, will feature a comprehensive training solution, including ground-based and airborne training and a digitally-enabled integrated learning environment, according to the company.

 

Featured Companies

CAE

8585 Cote-de-Liesse
Saint-Laurent, Quebec H4T 1G6
Website
+1-813-887-1242
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Unmanned
GA-ASI photo.
News
Gray Eagle UAS undergoes datalink and avionics enhancements
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Safran photo.
News
SPARTE 700 telemetry antenna delivered to the U.S. Air Force
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Graphic: Wind River
Blog
AI and intelligent systems: The road to better and faster decisions in high-risk scenarios
More A.I.
Comms
[Figure 1 | The eight-slot CMOSS/SOSA enclosure is a powered enclosure aligned to CMOSS/SOSA Technical Standard 1.0.]
Story
SAVE this space: Defining the C5ISR space for Army vehicles
More Comms