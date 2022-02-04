CAE-led team to develop mission training system for RAAF

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

CAE photo. CHANTILLY, Va. CAE announced that CAE Australia Pty Ltd. has signed a teaming agreement with Nova Systems to join Team AUStringer, which will respond to the Project AIR 5428 Phase 3 Aviation Mission Training System solicitation for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Under terms of the teaming agreement, Nova Systems officials claim the company will support the CAE-led Team AUStringer with professional and engineering services, including leveraging Nova Systems’ experience with the AIR 5428 Phase 1 program.

The company announcement outlined that the Aviation Mission Training System (AMTS) will be utilized to train the RAAF’s mission aviators, including electronic warfare officers, maritime patrol and response officers, air battle managers, air traffic controllers, and other mission specialists.

The AMTS, to be deployed at the Air Academy located at RAAF Base East Sale in Victoria, will feature a comprehensive training solution, including ground-based and airborne training and a digitally-enabled integrated learning environment, according to the company.