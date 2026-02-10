MOSA modernized flight deck to be developed for C-17A aircraft by Boeing

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONG BEACH, California. Boeing won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to design and deliver a modernized flight deck for the C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The effort includes design, manufacture, integration, qualification, and military certification of the updated flight deck, the statement reads. Boeing says the program replaces avionics and mission-essential equipment with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) intended to support modular upgrades over time, the statement adds.

The company says the MOSA design is meant to enable plug-and-play enhancements so the fleet can adopt new capabilities as requirements evolve, the statement reads. Boeing also says the modernization is intended to address avionics obsolescence and support continued C-17A operations over a long service life, including a U.S. Air Force objective to keep the aircraft viable through 2075, the statement adds.

Boeing says it delivered 275 C-17A aircraft between 1993 and 2015, including 222 to the U.S. Air Force and 53 to international partners, the statement reads.