Military Embedded Systems

MOSA modernized flight deck to be developed for C-17A aircraft by Boeing

News

February 10, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MOSA modernized flight deck to be developed for C-17A aircraft by Boeing
Image via Boeing

LONG BEACH, California. Boeing won a contract from the U.S. Air Force to design and deliver a modernized flight deck for the C-17A Globemaster III transport aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The effort includes design, manufacture, integration, qualification, and military certification of the updated flight deck, the statement reads. Boeing says the program replaces avionics and mission-essential equipment with a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) intended to support modular upgrades over time, the statement adds.

The company says the MOSA design is meant to enable plug-and-play enhancements so the fleet can adopt new capabilities as requirements evolve, the statement reads. Boeing also says the modernization is intended to address avionics obsolescence and support continued C-17A operations over a long service life, including a U.S. Air Force objective to keep the aircraft viable through 2075, the statement adds.

Boeing says it delivered 275 C-17A aircraft between 1993 and 2015, including 222 to the U.S. Air Force and 53 to international partners, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Boeing

100 North Riverside Plaza
Chicago, IL 60606
Website
[email protected]
703-414-6312
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
MOSA modernized flight deck to be developed for C-17A aircraft by Boeing

February 10, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
Collaborative Combat Aircraft to be evaluated for U.S. Marine Corps by General Atomics

February 11, 2026

More Unmanned
A.I.
Pixabay image
News
AI assurance the aim of new DARPA program

February 11, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Spectra
News
Cybersecurity certification level 2 announced by Spectra Defense Technologies

January 20, 2026

More Cyber