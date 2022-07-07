Navy H-1 avionics and weapons contract worth $338M won by Northrop Grumman

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

An AH-1Z helicopter takes off from the flight deck of an amphibious ship. (U.S. government photo)

WOODLAND HILLS, California. Northrop Grumman has won a $337.9 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide avionics and weapons support for H-1 aircraft, according to a Department of Defense statement.

According to the statement: "This contract provides researching alternatives, investigating and documenting new capabilities and anomalies related to H-1 avionics and weapons; and the development, integration, verification, validation, and testing of H-1 Integrated Avionics Systems, as well as identifies maintenance capabilities, upgrading and/or updating test equipment and other support equipment required to support the systems."

The Bell-built H-1 helicopter platform has been in use by the U.S. military for decades, and it has served as the backbone of the Marine Corps' attack and utility helicopter fleet. In the 21st century, the Marine Corps has upgraded its H-1 fleet with the newer AH-1Z and UH-1Y platforms.