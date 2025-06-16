EW market to reach $34.1 billion by 2031, study predicts

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Pixabay

NEW YORK. The electronic warfare (EW) market, recorded at $18.53 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $34.10 billion by 2031, experiencing a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during that time span, according to a report from The Insight Partners, "Electronic Warfare Market Segments and Growth by 2031."

The study authors found that driving the growth in the EW market across different world regions are such factors as the rise in geopolitical conflicts across the globe, increasing defense expenditures by the world's militaries, an increasing number of contracts for EW systems, technological advancements in radar and communication systems, the growing relevance of network-centric warfare, the ever-increasing threat of cyberattacks, and countries' modernization of traditional military electronic systems.

The report also shows that North America led the EW market in 2024 with a substantial revenue share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. During the forecast period to 2031, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of the EW market.

