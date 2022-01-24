NH90 helicopters equipped with HENSOLDT self-protection tech

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT photo. GERMANY. Sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT announced it has equippped 82 NH90 Tactical Transport Helicopter (TTH) Bundeswehr helicopters with self-protection technology.

With its Airborne Missile Protection System (AMPS), HENSOLDT claims the company is supplying its latest generation of self-protection systems for these helicopters. For the first time, the HENSOLDT Radar Warning Receiver Kalaetron is a component of AMPS. After the integration phase, officials claim the helicopters are to be equipped within the framework of the TTH Operational Revision Program (THOR) from 2025.

According to the company, AMPS is a protection system that is designed to detect relevant missile, laser, and radar threats and automatically initiates targeted countermeasures. In its basic version, AMPS detects the exhaust jet of approaching missiles, automatically triggers decoys, and thus interferes with the missile's homing head.

Officials also explained that the Kalaetron Radar Warning Receiver is engineered to detect and identify threats with a low false alarm rate due to its fully digital design in a wide frequency range. AMPS thus offers comprehensive protection for aircraft and helicopters even against anti-aircraft weapons and integrated air defense systems.