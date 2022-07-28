Military Embedded Systems

Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software gets green light from USAF for C-5M

News

July 28, 2022

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

DoD photo: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bowcock, U.S. Air Force/Released.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Green Hills Software announced that its INTEGRITY-178 tuMP safety-critical real-time operating system (RTOS) will be used in the replacement multifunction controls and displays (RMCD) on the U.S. Air Force's C-5M Super Galaxy strategic transport aircraft. 

According to the announcement from Green Hills Software, the RMCD will use three PU-3000 multicore avionics computers from CMC Electronics (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) with graphics-processing modules installed to drive the new large-format displays. The PU-3000 -- which was the first multicore avionics computer to receive TSO authorization by meeting DO-178C and CAST-32A multicore objectives to the highest Design Assurance Level (DAL A) -- will also host the C-5M operational flight program. 

The Super Galaxy will also use the VDT-1209 video display terminal from Intellisense Systems (Torrance, California) to complete the full C-5M cockpit display system, Green Hills officials say.

INTEGRITY-178 tuMP was the first RTOS to be certified conformant to the FACE Technical Standard, edition 3.0.

Unmanned
Mark Kempf, VP Of CP technologies & CP Systems at CP North America & Mike McCormack, President & CEO of CP North America
Podcast
Defense supply chain issues, COTS procurement, MOSA, and more

July 28, 2022
A.I.
Story
The critical data thread tying together the military supply chain, logistics, and equipment support

July 26, 2022
Cyber
Story
Ruggedization, space constraints an ongoing challenge for military data-at-rest

July 22, 2022
