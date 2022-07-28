Safety-critical RTOS from Green Hills Software gets green light from USAF for C-5M

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

DoD photo: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bowcock, U.S. Air Force/Released.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Green Hills Software announced that its INTEGRITY-178 tuMP safety-critical real-time operating system (RTOS) will be used in the replacement multifunction controls and displays (RMCD) on the U.S. Air Force's C-5M Super Galaxy strategic transport aircraft.

According to the announcement from Green Hills Software, the RMCD will use three PU-3000 multicore avionics computers from CMC Electronics (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) with graphics-processing modules installed to drive the new large-format displays. The PU-3000 -- which was the first multicore avionics computer to receive TSO authorization by meeting DO-178C and CAST-32A multicore objectives to the highest Design Assurance Level (DAL A) -- will also host the C-5M operational flight program.

The Super Galaxy will also use the VDT-1209 video display terminal from Intellisense Systems (Torrance, California) to complete the full C-5M cockpit display system, Green Hills officials say.

INTEGRITY-178 tuMP was the first RTOS to be certified conformant to the FACE Technical Standard, edition 3.0.