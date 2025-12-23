YFQ-48A designation assigned to Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Air Force designated YFQ-48A as the Mission Design Series for Northrop Grumman’s Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft as part of its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, the Air Force announced in a statement.

The Mission Design Series (MDS) label identifies the prototype within the service’s aircraft designation system and is tied to ongoing work under the CCA effort, the statement reads. The Air Force says the CCA program is intended to field semi-autonomous aircraft that can operate alongside crewed fighters to expand capacity and mission options, the statement adds.

The service’s acquisition approach for CCA is structured around continued competition and multiple entry points for industry participants, according to the statement. The Air Force says it plans to use competitive selections for future phases of the program after earlier competitions tied to CCA Increment 1 engineering, manufacturing development, and production decisions, the statement reads.