Military Embedded Systems

YFQ-48A designation assigned to Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft

News

December 23, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

YFQ-48A designation assigned to Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft
U.S. Air Force photo courtesy of Northrop Grumman

ARLINGTON, Virginia. The U.S. Air Force designated YFQ-48A as the Mission Design Series for Northrop Grumman’s Project Talon semi-autonomous prototype aircraft as part of its Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program, the Air Force announced in a statement.

The Mission Design Series (MDS) label identifies the prototype within the service’s aircraft designation system and is tied to ongoing work under the CCA effort, the statement reads. The Air Force says the CCA program is intended to field semi-autonomous aircraft that can operate alongside crewed fighters to expand capacity and mission options, the statement adds.

The service’s acquisition approach for CCA is structured around continued competition and multiple entry points for industry participants, according to the statement. The Air Force says it plans to use competitive selections for future phases of the program after earlier competitions tied to CCA Increment 1 engineering, manufacturing development, and production decisions, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Avionics - Safety Certification
Avionics - Software
Radar/EW
Mounted APNT image: Collins Aerospace
News
Small-form-factor A-PNT demoed during Army experiment

December 22, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Vicor factorized power architecture illustration: Spacechips
News
AI accelerator card under development for in-orbit applications

December 12, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Corsha
News
Air Force installation to begin M2M comms across systems, infrastructure

December 02, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Rheinmetall
News
RCH155 wheeled howitzers ordered for German Armed Forces

December 23, 2025

More Comms