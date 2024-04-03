Navy, Air Force fighters to train jointly on NAWCAD simulation tool

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo by Terri Thomas

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, PATUXENT RIVER, Md. U.S. Navy and Air Force fighter pilots will start a joint training program at the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) facility starting in 2024.

According to the annoucement of the joint program, NAWCAD installed a division of four U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor cockpits into the JSE simulation test and training facility alongside its division of eight F-35 Lightning cockpits in January.

The updated addition of fifth-generation fighter simulators brings Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and allied partners into the hyper-realistic digital range so that they can interact with cockpits, domed simulators with 4K projectors, and aircraft software to enable pilots to fly wartime scenarios in a near-exact virtual environment. Developed by Navy engineers and industry partners, NAWCAD’s JSE enables aviators to experience the consequences of their mistakes, including mission failure, loss of systems, and even loss of life; immediately adjust and fly again; and continue the learning process to become a highly capable tactical aviator.