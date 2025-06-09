Final MQ-9A Reaper delivered to U.S. Marine Corps

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Atomics

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland. The U.S. Marine Corps received its final MQ-9A Reaper Block 5 Extended Range uncrewed aerial system (UAS) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, concluding a three-year delivery program, the Naval Air Systems Command announced in a statement.

A total of 20 MQ-9A Reapers have been fielded under the program, which was managed by the Multi-Mission Tactical UAS office (PMA-266) in coordination with the U.S. Air Force and industry partners, the statement reads.

The MQ-9A is a medium-altitude, long-endurance UAS designed for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and maritime domain awareness. The Marine Corps variant supports distributed maritime operations and Force Design 2030 objectives, according to the statement.

The upgraded configuration includes integration of the SkyTower II airborne network extension pod, which is expected to achieve initial operational capability later this year, the statement adds.

The MQ-9A program is part of a broader Marine Air-Ground Task Force UAS strategy that includes the Expeditionary Family of Systems and future group 4 and 5 vertical lift platforms.