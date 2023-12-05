Multidomain, interoperability pact signed by Northrop Grumman and Rohde & Schwarz

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Rohde & Schwarz and Northrop Grumman executives sign a MOU. Rohde & Schwarz photo.

BERLIN. Northrop Grumman and Rohde & Schwarz signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Berlin Security Conference signaling their intent to collaborate on new resilient communications systems in Europe, which could include multifunction technologies and upgrades for aircraft interoperability.

Under the terms of their initial agreement, the companies intend to examine current and future challenges associated with connecting European and U.S. assets in the air, ground, sea, and space domains.

The companies will then set up a framework that enables the parties to strengthen technology development for more resilient, trusted secure multifunction capabilities to connect platforms across domains; enable collaboration on strategic multidomain connectivity for air-to-air/air-to-ground communications and integration with ground-based air defense systems; and deliver best-of-breed solutions that support Germany’s National Security Strategy, NATO goals, and European Union defense objectives.