V6069 3U VPX Versal™ Premium FPGA with QMC

Eletter Product

EW, SIGINT, and radar programs have one thing in common: the sensor data comes fast and doesn't slow down for the processor.

The V6069 is a SOSA-aligned 3U VPX module built to solve that problem. It pairs the AMD Versal™ Premium Adaptive SoC with dual VITA 93 QMC mezzanine sites, providing the compute density and I/O flexibility that high-bandwidth sensor processing applications require. Up to 700Gb of aggregate optical ingest in a single 3U VPX slot. Multiple Versal™ Premium part options, including the VP1502, VP1702, and VP1552, give system designers flexibility to match silicon resources to the workload.

The Versal™ Premium architecture runs FPGA logic, ARM processor cores, and PCIe Gen4 controllers on a single piece of silicon. The FPGA fabric handles front-end signal acquisition and protocol interfacing. The ARM cores manage control and networking. No inter-chip bottleneck. The QMC sites extend that flexibility further: NVMe storage, RF front-end modules, AI accelerator cards, or additional I/O can be added without redesigning the base board.

The V6069 supports SOSA-aligned slot profiles and is VITA 47 compliant for harsh environment operation. It also supports New Wave Design's IP core portfolio for Fibre Channel, ARINC-818, sFPDP, and other protocols, making it a practical platform for programs that need modern processing capability alongside certified legacy interface support.

For SIGINT, EW, radar, COMINT, ELINT, and EO/IR applications where bandwidth, compute density, and open architecture compliance are all non-negotiable, the V6069 covers the requirements in a single slot.

