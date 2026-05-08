Autonomous systems and unmanned platforms to be displayed at SOF Week by AEVEX

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via AEVEX SOLANA BEACH, California. AEVEX Corp. will display autonomous systems, launched effects, airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and related mission technologies during SOF Week 2026 in Tampa, the company announced in a statement.

The company will present the systems at Booth 1933 on Level 3 of the Tampa Convention Center, with indoor exhibits and outdoor demonstrations planned during the event, the statement reads.

AEVEX says its display will include unmanned systems for air and maritime mission sets, along with additive manufacturing concepts intended to support production and sustainment closer to deployed operations. The company will also show launched effects, autonomous systems, positioning, navigation, and timing technology, and mission-specific unmanned systems, according to the statement.

The Mako Lite unmanned surface vehicle (USV) is scheduled for daily morning demonstrations in the harbor outside the Tampa Convention Center, the company says. AEVEX will also display its ForgeX Additive Manufacturing capability at the convention center entrance, with a focus on deployable production and sustainment concepts, the statement adds.

AEVEX describes its portfolio as including autonomous unmanned systems, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled mission software, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare technologies for defense customers.