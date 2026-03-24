Artificial intelligence tools to be explored for GlobalEye aircraft by Saab and Cohere

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Saab

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. Saab signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian artificial intelligence company Cohere to collaborate on artificial intelligence technologies for the GlobalEye airborne early warning and control aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement sets a framework for work on artificial intelligence in support of GlobalEye, with the effort tied to a Canadian opportunity for the aircraft while also intended to support current and future international operators, the statement reads. Saab says the partnership could also contribute to its broader product portfolio.

The companies plan to examine areas including data-driven mission support, maintenance tools, and information processing in on-premises integrations for secure aerospace environments, according to the statement. Initial pilot projects have already been identified to evaluate possible paths for cooperation based on program needs, the company says.

Saab says the work is intended to combine aerospace expertise with artificial intelligence development as part of industrial cooperation in Canada. The company adds that the technologies and capabilities developed under the agreement are expected to support both GlobalEye-related efforts and other offerings across its business.