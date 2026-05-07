Military Embedded Systems

Hybrid-electric uncrewed aircraft begins flight testing for DARPA

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May 07, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Hybrid-electric uncrewed aircraft begins flight testing for DARPA
Image via Northrop Grumman

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, California. Northrop Grumman’s XRQ-73 hybrid-electric uncrewed aircraft has started flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base in California for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the company announced in a statement.

The aircraft was designed and built by Northrop Grumman for DARPA’s Series Hybrid Electric Propulsion AiRcraft Demonstration (SHEPARD) program, which is focused on propulsion technology for lightweight autonomous aircraft, the statement reads.

The XRQ-73 is an experimental aircraft intended to demonstrate a hybrid-electric propulsion system for uncrewed flight, according to the company. The propulsion approach combines fuel-powered and electric systems, with the goal of supporting lower fuel use, reduced emissions, and additional mission flexibility for lightweight aircraft designs, the company says.

The flight testing is part of DARPA’s work on autonomous propulsion technologies for future aircraft, the statement adds. Northrop Grumman also states that it has logged more than 500,000 autonomous flight test hours across its work in autonomy.

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