Military Embedded Systems

On‑Orbit AI Is Not Ready - Act Now!

Whitepaper

April 28, 2026

On‑Orbit AI Is Not Ready - Act Now!

On‑orbit AI promises faster decisions, lower down-link burden, and scalable autonomy — but most missions are not designed with the compute, power, memory, and software flexibility needed to keep up with rapidly evolving AI models.


The core mismatch is timeline: spacecraft hardware is chosen years before launch and must last 5+ years, while AI techniques and models can change in weeks or months. The practical response is not to “pick the perfect accelerator,” but to architect for adaptability: modular compute, open software environments, and clear trade decisions matched to platform constraints (CubeSat vs SmallSat vs station‑class hosts).

Featured Companies

Epiq Solutions

3740 Industrial Ave
Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008
Website
[email protected]
+1 847 598 0218
Radar/EW
Image via Indra
News
Multifunction radio frequency system demonstrator to be developed under European project led by Indra

April 28, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Staff photo
News
U.S. Navy embedding AI into Maritime Operations Centers, admiral says

April 20, 2026

More A.I.
Cyber
Stock image
News
Continuous monitoring system for coalition tactical networks launched by Curtiss-Wright

April 21, 2026

More Cyber
Comms
Whitepaper
More Dollars, More SWaP – the Right Trade-Off? Picking the Right SDR Architecture for the Task

April 28, 2026

More Comms