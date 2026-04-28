On‑Orbit AI Is Not Ready - Act Now!

Whitepaper

On‑orbit AI promises faster decisions, lower down-link burden, and scalable autonomy — but most missions are not designed with the compute, power, memory, and software flexibility needed to keep up with rapidly evolving AI models.

The core mismatch is timeline: spacecraft hardware is chosen years before launch and must last 5+ years, while AI techniques and models can change in weeks or months. The practical response is not to “pick the perfect accelerator,” but to architect for adaptability: modular compute, open software environments, and clear trade decisions matched to platform constraints (CubeSat vs SmallSat vs station‑class hosts).