Assured navigation system to be prototyped for U.S. Army by GPS Source

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo

CHANTILLY, Virginia. General Dynamics Mission Systems’ GPS Source subsidiary won a three-year, $17 million contract for prototyping, demonstration, and testing of the NorthStar positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) Hub for the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement was issued through an Other Transaction Agreement with CMG Networks on behalf of the Consortium for Command and Communications in Cyberspace (C5), the statement reads.

The NorthStar PNT Hub is an assured positioning, navigation, and timing (APNT) system intended for Army operations in environments where Global Positioning System (GPS) signals may be contested, the company says. The system is designed to fit into the space used by existing Defense Advanced GPS Receiver (DAGR) units, according to the statement.

General Dynamics Mission Systems says the system uses a modular design with standard interfaces and can support multiple antennas, radio frequency sources, and independent sensors.

The company states that NorthStar combines several PNT inputs with spoofing and integrity-detection methods to provide positioning and timing data for multi-domain operations.