Mission data center to be established in Belgium by QinetiQ

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Qinetiq

LONDON, England. QinetiQ will support a five-year joint U.K.-Belgium program to help establish a Belgian Joint Electromagnetic Warfare Support Centre, the company announced in a statement.

The effort follows a memorandum of understanding signed by the two governments and is described as a multi-million-pound program, the statement reads. QinetiQ says it will provide mission data expertise to help Belgium collect, manage, and use information tied to electromagnetic warfare operations.

According to the company, mission data includes mission-specific information derived from sources such as threat signatures, radar signals, and communications frequencies. That data is used to support military platforms as threats and operating conditions change, the statement reads.

QinetiQ says the work will build on its role in the U.K. government-industry partnership Project SOCIETAS, under which it delivers mission data services through the Joint Electronic Warfare Operational Support Centre. The company also cites its support work at the Typhoon Mission Support Centre, where teams work with the Royal Air Force on mission data for the aircraft fleet.

The company says it will work with the Belgian Ministry of Defence, the U.K. Ministry of Defence, and industry partners in both countries to establish, field, and sustain the new center.