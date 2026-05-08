Military Embedded Systems

Advanced T-7A Red Hawk jet trainer cleared for production by U.S. Air Force

News

May 08, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio. The T-7A Red Hawk -- the advanced jet trainer produced by Boeing and Saab for the U.S. Air Force -- has officially been cleared for low-rate initial production following Milestone C approval. 

The Air Force reports that it is moving ahread with a $219 million contract for the first 14 advanced trainer aircraft, along with associated spares, support equipment, and training from Boeing Defense, Space & Security.  

The T-7A Red Hawk is the first Air Force aircraft to be designed and built using all-digital methods, which the service says is intended to streamline development, production, and sustainment. The platform’s advanced systems aim to give student pilots the skills necessary to transition to 4th-, 5th-, and 6th-generation fighters and bombers.   

Under the Milestone C decision, the T-7A Program Office will seek approval for each of the first three low-rate initial production lots individually; this process enables the T-7A teams to leverage insights from ongoing developmental testing and other program progress before committing to subsequent production lots.    

Air Force officials expect the T-7A to reach Initial Operational Capability by 2027.

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