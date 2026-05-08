Advanced T-7A Red Hawk jet trainer cleared for production by U.S. Air Force

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio. The T-7A Red Hawk -- the advanced jet trainer produced by Boeing and Saab for the U.S. Air Force -- has officially been cleared for low-rate initial production following Milestone C approval.

The Air Force reports that it is moving ahread with a $219 million contract for the first 14 advanced trainer aircraft, along with associated spares, support equipment, and training from Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

The T-7A Red Hawk is the first Air Force aircraft to be designed and built using all-digital methods, which the service says is intended to streamline development, production, and sustainment. The platform’s advanced systems aim to give student pilots the skills necessary to transition to 4th-, 5th-, and 6th-generation fighters and bombers.

Under the Milestone C decision, the T-7A Program Office will seek approval for each of the first three low-rate initial production lots individually; this process enables the T-7A teams to leverage insights from ongoing developmental testing and other program progress before committing to subsequent production lots.

Air Force officials expect the T-7A to reach Initial Operational Capability by 2027.