Agentic AI capabilities to be integrated into defense platforms by BAE Systems, Scale AI

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BAE Systems

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. BAE Systems and Scale AI have signed a strategic relationship agreement to speed the development and fielding of agentic artificial intelligence capabilities for Department of War mission environments and operational platforms, the company announced in a statement.

The collaboration combines BAE Systems’ work in defense operations, systems integration, and platforms with Scale AI’s data and generative artificial intelligence tools, the statement reads. The two companies plan to embed those capabilities into the architecture of combat vehicles, deterrence programs, and future platforms used by the Department of War, according to the statement.

BAE Systems says the effort is aimed at building systems that can support operators in high-stakes environments by processing information and adapting during missions. The company describes the work as part of a broader push to bring artificial intelligence tools closer to where military operations are carried out, the statement says.

The release also points to BAE Systems’ Aided Target Recognition capability as an example of how artificial intelligence can turn sensing data into coordinated effects across distributed forces, according to the statement. That approach is intended to support faster decisions and sustain operations in contested environments, the company says.