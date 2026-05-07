Special operations forces conduct maritime security training during Balikatan 2026

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Alisha Grezlik

BALABAC ISLAND, Philippines. U.S. and allied special operations and reconnaissance forces took part in maritime security training during Exercise Balikatan 2026 in the Philippines, including reconnaissance, airfield seizure, and crisis-response activities, the U.S. military announced in a statement.

The training included U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Darwin 26, Philippine marines, Australian soldiers, and U.S. Army forces from the 25th Infantry Division during a live-fire assault to secure and hold Balabac Airfield on May 3, the statement reads.

Ahead of the assault, multinational reconnaissance teams from the Philippine Marine Corps, the Australian Army, and Force Reconnaissance Company, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion inserted onto Balabac Island to survey key terrain and support maritime security operations, according to the service.

Related special operations training during Balikatan also included U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command operators conducting a full mission profile in Cerab, Green Berets from the 19th Special Forces Group training with Army aviation at Fort Magsaysay, and U.S. and Philippine Air Force special operators conducting military free-fall preparation at Clark Air Base, image captions state.

During the Balabac event, MV-22B Osprey tiltrotor aircraft inserted the assault force, while M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems supported a live-fire demonstration against simulated maritime targets, the statement adds.