Elma Electronic to highlight MOSA and VNX+ for uncrewed vehicles, more at Xponential 2026 show

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

XPONENTIAL 2026. Embedded computing company Elma Electronic will be highlighting some of its embedded products and technology trends at the XPONENTIAL trade show, set to be held May 11-14 in Detroit.

Elma will have in-booth demos of VNX+ early access reference designs; VNX+ is a new open standard for size, weight, and power (SWaP)-constrained rugged compute applications.

The company reports that it will also show its military-grade rugged 1/2 ATR-3600S, a proven payload platform aimed at use in C5ISR [command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance], EW [electronic warfare], and signals intelligence [SIGINT] in SWaP-constrained avionics and ground applications.

Additionally, Mark Littlefield -- Elma's director of system products, past chair of VITA 93, editor of VITA 90, and chair of the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Small Form Factors committee -- will present a paper at the show called "Applying MOSA to Uncrewed Vehicles by Leveraging VITA 90 (VNX+) and VITA 93 (QMC) Standards" on Monday, May 11 at 3:30 p.m. in Room 140D.

Xponential attendees may visit Elma at Booth #10016.