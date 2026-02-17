Military Embedded Systems

Wafer-production contract for high-speed comms signed between AFRL and Raytheon

News

February 17, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon image

ARLINGTON, Va. Raytheon closed on a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) under which Raytheon will develop a domestic production capability for thin film lithium niobate (TFLN) wafers, a material the company says is essential to high‑speed, secure communications and advanced sensing systems.

Under the terms of the contract, the Raytheon Advanced Technology team will use its ion-slicing expertise to assist U.S.-based company G&H as it develops a process for manufacturing high-quality TFLN wafers. Once the process is developed, wafer production will transition to G&H in early 2026; G&H will begin to manufacture the TFLN wafers at low-rate initial production. Raytheon says that it and G&H will continue to collaborate closely to ensure successful technology transfer and production readiness.

TFLN is a high-performance platform for photonics that more easily enables next-generation telecommunications, quantum computing, and sensor detection/response. TFLN uses tight optical confinement to enable low-loss/high-speed modulators (>100 GHz) and robust electro-optic effects having low power consumption.

Featured Companies

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

Website

Raytheon Company

870 Winter Street
Waltham, MA 02451
Website

RTX

Categories
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Leonardo
News
C-27J maritime patrol aircraft to be supplied to Saudi Arabia by Leonardo

February 17, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via BAE Systems
News
Autonomous uncrewed ground vehicle trials completed in Australia by BAE Systems

February 18, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Press Release
Senseeker Machining Company Acquires Axis Machine

February 11, 2026

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic: Oracle
News
IT infrastructure award announced by U.S. Air Force

February 12, 2026

More Cyber