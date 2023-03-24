Military Embedded Systems

Reduced SWaP radio capability demonstrated in flight test for U.S. Air Force

News

March 24, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Reduced SWaP radio capability demonstrated in flight test for U.S. Air Force

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman demonstrated a platform-agnostic in-flight connectivity solution for the U.S. Air Force recently, the company announced in a statement.

The company showcased its Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant (SPOC) multifunction processor during a recent flight test. The capability is aimed at providing the Air Force with a "low size, weight and power radio that is scalable, upgradable and flexible to fit in any platform," the statement reads.

The system was flown on Northrop Grumman's flying test bed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. SPOC connected with a ground station using advanced waveforms during the test, which is "part of a contract with the Air Force to develop and demonstrate a solution to help define the Air Force’s next generation radio approach," the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Comms - Radio
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Software
Comms - Communications
Comms - Encryption
Comms - Power Electronics
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Satellites
Comms - SDR
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chris Jacobs
Story
The fresh maintenance and sustainment challenges as UAVs take off in defense

March 21, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
News
Radar for military market will reach $62.66 billion in 2023, report says

March 24, 2023
More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
Cyber contract with Air Force nets Owl Cyber $35 million extension

March 24, 2023
More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alize Sotelo
News
Expeditionary network comms contract for U.S. Marine Corps won by Curtiss-Wright

March 24, 2023
More Comms