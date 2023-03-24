Reduced SWaP radio capability demonstrated in flight test for U.S. Air Force

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

SAN DIEGO, California. Northrop Grumman demonstrated a platform-agnostic in-flight connectivity solution for the U.S. Air Force recently, the company announced in a statement.

The company showcased its Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant (SPOC) multifunction processor during a recent flight test. The capability is aimed at providing the Air Force with a "low size, weight and power radio that is scalable, upgradable and flexible to fit in any platform," the statement reads.

The system was flown on Northrop Grumman's flying test bed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River in Maryland. SPOC connected with a ground station using advanced waveforms during the test, which is "part of a contract with the Air Force to develop and demonstrate a solution to help define the Air Force’s next generation radio approach," the statement adds.