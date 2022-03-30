Military 5G designs, SATCOM on the move, ISR networks

Podcast

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

Defense integrators are starting to adopt 5G technology for satellite communications (SATCOM) on the move applications through various programs aimed at deploying commercial innovations more quickly to warfighters.

In this podcast, Rajeev Gopal, Vice President, Advanced Systems for Hughes Defense Intelligence Systems Division, goes in depth on military 5G solutions as well as SATCOM trends from this month's Satellite 2022 show, jamming tech, and leveraging security tools that comply with the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSFC) standard. He also details how artificial intelligence/machine learning is impacting SATCOM networks.