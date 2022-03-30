Military Embedded Systems

Military 5G designs, SATCOM on the move, ISR networks

Podcast

March 30, 2022

John McHale

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Military 5G designs, SATCOM on the move, ISR networks

Defense integrators are starting to adopt 5G technology for satellite communications (SATCOM) on the move applications through various programs aimed at deploying commercial innovations more quickly to warfighters.

 

In this podcast,  Rajeev Gopal, Vice President, Advanced Systems for Hughes Defense Intelligence Systems Division, goes in depth on military 5G solutions as well as SATCOM trends from this month's Satellite 2022 show, jamming tech, and leveraging security tools that comply with the Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSFC) standard. He also details how artificial intelligence/machine learning is impacting SATCOM networks. 

Featured Companies

Hughes Network Systems

11717 Exploration Lane
Germantown, MD 20876
Website
