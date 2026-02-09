Military Embedded Systems

Portable connectivity ground station nets ThinKom Solutions follow-up DoD contract

February 09, 2026

Image: ThinKom

HAWTHORNE, Calif. Antenna-systems maker ThinKom Solutions won a follow-on contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) -- with a combined value of $3.9 million -- to provide portable ground stations that troops can use for tactical, resilient connectivity anywhere it’s needed, without fixed infrastructure.

The portable ground stations -- which are based around the ThinKom VICTS steerable mechanical phased-array antenna -- are intended to provide robust, high-speed connectivity for satellite networks in any orbit and include multiple receiving antennas connected to a digital beamformer that enables exponentially enhanced performance.

The portable ground stations enable users to place antennas in any orientation and configure them with either with one antenna module or combined with up to eight additional modules at the tactical edge, which ThinKom officials say enables rapid deployment, eliminates the need to assemble pedaled parabolic dishes, and adds both NGSO tracking and communications-on-the-move (COTM) capability.

According to the company announcement, the ThinKom phased arrays are secured in customized rugged cases and can track satellites in any orbital regime.

