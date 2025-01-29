Military Embedded Systems

Portable satellite terminals to be provided to multiple customers by Gilat

January 29, 2025

Image via Gilat

PETAH TIKVA, Israel. Gilat DataPath won $4 million in orders from global defense customers for its portable satellite terminals, the company announced in a statement.

The orders cover the CCT200, CCT120, and QCT90 portable satellite antenna terminals, which are designed to provide secure, high-speed connectivity in challenging operational environments, the statement reads. These terminals are built to withstand harsh conditions, meeting MIL-STD-810G standards for durability against wind, rain, dust, and extreme temperatures.

According to the company, the terminals will be delivered over the next 12 months and will support military operations requiring reliable satellite communications. Gilat DataPath has previously provided similar solutions to defense organizations worldwide.

