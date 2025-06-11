GIVING BACK: The Camaraderie Foundation

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

The Camaraderie Foundation is a 501(c)(3) foundation that was founded on the mission of providing healing for the invisible wounds of war and military service through counseling and emotional plus spiritual support for all military service members, veterans, and their families.

The foundation’s services range from relationship support for military families and personal confidential counseling to mental and physical health and wellness services, in person or virtually. All services are free to the recipients.

Other programs include Family Fun Days, which offer a relaxed environment for families to connect, strengthen bonds, and create lasting memories together; the Battle Buddy program, which offers peer-to-peer support so that service members and veterans can share their experiences, insights, and resources while navigating the challenges of transition to civilian life; and caregiver spouse support groups, which offer a safe space for spouses to express their thoughts and obtain guidance from others who understand their unique journey.

Another program is Mentor Leadership Program, a transition assistance program designed to guide and support military service members, veterans, and their spouses as they navigate the journey from military to civilian life. The foundation’s experienced mentors provide invaluable guidance in areas such as career planning, personal development, and community integration with the end result of fostering personal growth, boosting confidence, and equipping participants with the skills and resources necessary to thrive in their new situations.

Although the foundation is based in Florida, it maintains a network of more than 600 counselors all over the world; wherever the veteran or their family members are located, the services follow them as they move from place to place.

For additional information, visit https://www.camaraderiefoundation.org.