SATCOM anti-jamming technology tested for U.S. Space Force by Boeing

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Boeing

EL SEGUNDO, California. Boeing recently conducted a test of autonomous anti-jamming technology for the U.S. Space Force's Satellite Communications Program to protect military satellites, the company announced in a statement.

The technology is intended to prevent jamming attempts on U.S. Department of Defense satellite communications (SATCOM). Boeing conducted the test on the Space Force's Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P), the statement reads.

The chief concern for DoD is that adversaries may disrupt communications on the battlefield using jamming technology, preventing critical information from reaching deployed forces. The goal of the test is to find a "nulling algorithm with flight-like firmware, demonstrating agile anti-jam capability," the statement adds. PTS-P is part of that effort.

"PTS-P will provide space-based processing of the Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW), the U.S. military’s jam-resistant waveform," the statement reads, noting that Boeing's solution proposes using software-defined beam-shaping to geolocate and actively suppress jamming.