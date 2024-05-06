SATCOM services for U.S. Navy E-6B fleet to be provided by SDG

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Navy photo

TAMPA, Florida. Satcom Direct Government (SDG) and U.S. Space Systems Command have extended a contract to provide satellite communications services to the U.S. Navy's Boeing E-6B Mercury fleet, the company announced in a statement.

Under the renewed five-year agreement, SDG will maintain flight deck datalink connectivity through its SD FlightDeck Freedom service and support the SD Pro, a digital flight operations system, the statement reads, adding that the agreement also includes provisions for SwiftBroadband and the Global One Number to ensure direct communication links from aircraft tails to command structures.

The E-6B aircraft play a vital role in national security, maintaining communication links between the National Command Authority and U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines, and serving as a command post for Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications since 1998.

