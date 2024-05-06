Military Embedded Systems

SATCOM services for U.S. Navy E-6B fleet to be provided by SDG

News

May 06, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SATCOM services for U.S. Navy E-6B fleet to be provided by SDG
U.S. Navy photo

TAMPA, Florida. Satcom Direct Government (SDG) and U.S. Space Systems Command have extended a contract to provide satellite communications services to the U.S. Navy's Boeing E-6B Mercury fleet, the company announced in a statement.

Under the renewed five-year agreement, SDG will maintain flight deck datalink connectivity through its SD FlightDeck Freedom service and support the SD Pro, a digital flight operations system, the statement reads, adding that the agreement also includes provisions for SwiftBroadband and the Global One Number to ensure direct communication links from aircraft tails to command structures.

The E-6B aircraft play a vital role in national security, maintaining communication links between the National Command Authority and U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarines, and serving as a command post for Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications since 1998.

SDG will be showcasing its technology at the SOF Week show at booth 750.

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Avionics - Navigation
Topic Tags
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms